Here’s a cool new look at Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash, Cyborg, and yes, even Superman, in Justice League promotional art.

The new images were spotted on Golden Link (thanks to Batman News reader @GeekPride5 for the heads up!). Golden Link specializes in providing concession stand promotional items, such as popcorn bags and cups, to movie theaters.

Check out the new images of the Justice League and all of the merchandise in the gallery below.

SOURCE: Golden Link